Freitag’s new upcycled bags are made from real airbags—and expand just like them, too

BY Grace Snelling4 minute read

Each one of Freitag’s new upcycled bags is unique, from the color of the handles to the pastel patterns of the material and the stitching that holds it together. That’s because each bag is made out of real airbags.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In the past, Freitag has dipped its toes into using airbags for smaller products, like interior bag pockets or wallets. And in 2021, the company dropped the F707 Stratos, a now sold-out bag that used both airbag material and truck tarps. However, the Stratos was composed with unused bolts of airbag fabric rather than airbags that had already been sewn together. Finished airbags, which make up the Freitag’s upcycled Arrow and Firebird bags, present their own host of production challenges. [Photo: Philip Frowein/Freitag] Freitag’s first challenge: finding usable source material First, Freitag holistic product designer Tu Van Giang and her sourcing team had to figure out where to actually find clean, usable airbags. The right ones would need to be those that were installed in cars but never actually deployed, or those that were put in storage after failing a quality control test. As one might expect, there’s not exactly a supplier that specializes in used airbags. “After we launched the Stratos, one guy from a [car recycling company] in Switzerland contacted us, and he was like, ‘I’ve collected these airbags for my daughter for seven years, in case she wanted to do something with them,’” Giang says.

The Swiss supplier offered his airbag stores to Freitag—but that was probably the simplest part of the sourcing puzzle. To find more airbags, Giang’s team reached out to recycling centers across Europe (even traveling in person in some cases), and ultimately landed on suppliers including a recycling center in the Netherlands and an Austrian manufacturer. Once the team collected most of the airbags, they had to figure out how to disassemble them and create patterns that would waste as little fabric as possible. “This is the big difference between Stratos and the new airbags—raw materials give you more freedom when designing bags, because you can just choose and define any shape for the bag. But with discarded sewn airbags, it’s a big challenge, because they’re all different,” Giang says. “There’s different quality, color, stitches, prints, and shapes.” [Photo: Julia Ishac/Freitag] The upshot of Freitag’s upcycled airbags Although the vast array of airbags initially served as an obstacle during production, it became the bags’ biggest strength once Giang’s team was able to nail down effective patterns for the Arrow and Firebird. All of the airbags come in various pastel hues with dark, contrasting stitching, which makes it easier for their manufacturers to spot production mistakes.

advertisement

[Photo: Freitag] While that choice serves a practical function, the fun side effect is a satisfying aesthetic quality that makes all of the upcycled Freitag bags unique. Some have striped patterns; others feature swirl accents in dark red thread; while still others come with diagonal lines of product identification codes. To contrast the light bodies of the bags, Freitag chose to use neon-colored, recycled truck tension belts as handles. These, too, are one of a kind. [Photo: Julia Ishac/Freitag] Aside from just looking beautiful, airbag fabric (which is typically made of nylon) is designed to be both durable and lightweight. And although Giang hasn’t heard from any Stratos users about tears in their bags in the three years since its launch, she developed a patch system for the Arrow and Firebird to help extend the bags’ lifespans, just in case. Once the final bags were complete, Giang’s team discovered that they had one more surprising feature in store.