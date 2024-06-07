BY Steven Kawasumi4 minute read

Much of the business world has cornered artificial intelligence (AI) into being the “job-stealing bogeyman” that will continue to lurk in industry shadows. Despite the pervasive fear of automation displacing human workers, if you pay attention to how executives intend to utilize and implement AI, you’ll understand this fear is an unfounded concept rather than our reality. AI isn’t a threat to employment; it’s a catalyst for long-term job growth and transformation across diverse sectors.

You might be wondering what this future will look like, and I’m happy to lend my insight. In my current role, I’m immersed in pioneering projects that utilize generative AI for interactive conversations, with an emphasis on hyper-personalization and creating smooth, context-aware interactions to connect with customers effectively. AI’S IMPACT AND (MORE) JOB GROWTH AI and job growth are intertwined in a transformative narrative that promises significant economic expansion and recalibration of labor dynamics. In fact, PwC’s Global Artificial Intelligence Study reports that it’s projected to lead to a staggering $15.7 trillion surge in global GDP by 2030. While AI automation may gradually uproot certain roles—this is inevitable as a result of transformative change regardless of digitization—any job losses will likely be offset by the creation of new roles. The World Economic Forum forecasts the AI revolution may impact 85 million jobs but will create more than 97 million new positions.

This dynamic underscores a fundamental shift in the nature of work, where AI automates routine and hazardous tasks, liberating human workers to engage in higher-value endeavors demanding creativity and interpersonal skills. In essence, AI augments the workforce, fostering an environment where individuals can leverage technology to enrich their roles, drive innovation, and unlock new avenues of productivity and fulfillment. Companies like IBM Watson Health have been harnessing AI algorithms to analyze vast columns of patient data to facilitate personalized treatment plans and accelerate medical research. This has led to the emergence of new roles, such as AI specialists and data scientists, who work alongside health care professionals to develop and implement AI-driven solutions. Tesla employs AI-powered robots to streamline production processes and optimize resource allocation to ensure precise quality control. This has created a demand for technicians skilled in robotics maintenance and programming. Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant provide instant support to consumers while freeing up human agents to tackle complex inquiries, which require roles focused on designing, training, and managing these systems. I could keep going, but you get the point.

However, like any other technology, AI often encounters resistance from some in the workforce, akin to the initial hesitations with computers or smartphones. While not everyone will adapt to this transformation seamlessly, it is crucial for us as leaders to facilitate the transition and instill confidence in our employees. A BETTER WORKING EXPERIENCE FOR EMPLOYEES Beyond mere productivity optimization, AI presents unprecedented opportunities to cultivate environments where employees feel valued, empowered, and fulfilled. Central to this evolution is the incorporation of AI-driven tools and technologies that streamline workflows, enhance decision-making processes, and foster innovation.

Additionally, AI plays a pivotal role in enhancing work-life balance by enabling flexible work arrangements and remote collaboration tools. AI-driven scheduling algorithms can optimize work schedules based on individual preferences and productivity patterns, allowing employees to achieve greater autonomy over their time and commitments. AI-powered wellness applications can also provide personalized insights and recommendations for maintaining mental health and productivity, thereby promoting employee well-being in both remote and traditional work settings. In this same vein, more employees have been transparent about their need for greater professional development. Employers can use AI-powered career development tools to analyze employee performance metrics, assess competency gaps, and recommend tailored career paths and learning resources. These organizations will empower employees to navigate career trajectories aligned with their interests and professional aspirations, which means they will be the ones fostering employee engagement and retention in an era of changing dynamics. In one survey, two-thirds of respondents expressed confidence that AI skills will enhance their career prospects and bolster their employability. A majority of respondents simply expressed a desire for their employers to furnish the necessary training to acquire these vital skills.

At our company, our experts have access to AI augmentation tools that automate repetitive tasks and integrate relevant, personalized assistance into their workflows when interacting with customers. Similarly, our employees have access to AI and GenAI tools at work to streamline their work and make their workdays more efficient. STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS IN UPSKILLING AND RESKILLING Speaking of employee development, employers should also see AI as a way to upskill and reskill their current workforce. As AI technologies continue to reshape industries and redefine job roles, organizations must proactively invest in programs that equip employees with the skills and competencies needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy. Upskilling initiatives aim to enhance employees’ existing skill sets by providing training in emerging technologies, data literacy, and AI-related disciplines.