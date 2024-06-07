BY Alessandro Bogliari4 minute read

The creator economy doesn’t just offer an opportunity for creators and influencers; it offers an amazing opportunity for brands as well. When you work with an influencer who has built a loyal following with an audience in a niche that would need your products or services, it creates an incredible chance to drive great return on investment when there is a successful partnership in place.

When partnering with an influencer, there is mutual benefit. Brands contribute to the creator economy, and creators help brands grow their reach. In this article, I’ll show what makes a successful partnership, review some examples, and share some of our best tips to help you make your next partnership a success. WHY IT’S IMPORTANT TO COLLABORATE WITH CREATORS AND INFLUENCERS There are various mutual benefits that make the case for collaboration between brands, content creators, and influencers.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

For example, creators and influencers have increased exposure opportunities. When they partner with a brand that’s well-known, even if the influencer already has a big audience, they’re potentially getting exposed to a brand-new audience. The same goes for brands. Both influencers and brands also contribute to their social proof and credibility. This is particularly true for brands that partner with creators and influencers that have a niche audience because they have taken the time to nurture their community, and they are seen as trusted experts in their field by their audience. Brands pay for influencer marketing partnerships with creators, and creators help brands reach more customers by collaborating on campaigns.

Because creators live and breathe all things social when it comes to their community, they are also likely aware of any trends or marketing tactics that would contribute to a successful campaign. With that being said, brands shouldn’t be afraid to get insights from creators on niche-specific trends for creative and campaign ideas. THE ART OF COLLABORATION: SUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGNS Like any collaboration a brand wants to explore, strategy is key. Even with niche influencers, brands shouldn’t assume that they will see great results. It’s always best to do a lot of research and work with an influencer marketing agency that focuses on creating successful partnerships between brands and creators.

Let’s explore some successful campaigns and dissect their strategies: Squarespace had a goal of driving signs-up for website-building services. They partnered with a few niche-specific influencers in the learning, news and pop culture, movies, and gaming niches. One of the creators, The Game Theorists, created two sponsored videos that each generated over five million views. He did this by showcasing what he was able to do with Squarespace in his own style while incorporating it into his own typical gaming-style video. Our agency, The Influencer Marketing Factory, partnered with a major travel booking brand to transform travel aspirations into social media sensations, spotlight Caribbean and beach vacations, and nurture a community captivated by wanderlust.

advertisement

We reached out to creators of all sizes on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, presenting them with an exciting creative idea. We aimed to highlight and spread the word about the travel brand’s website and search tools. We customized the content to fit each creator’s audience, focusing on important points. The campaign achieved 1.8M+ TikTok views, 165k YouTube views, and 570k Instagram views. Both of these examples showcase that it’s possible to work with niche creators for niche products or even with a niche creator and see how they can incorporate their own uniqueness into a campaign to drive awareness for a brand. HOW TO CREATE A SUCCESSFUL PARTNERSHIP

Here are some tips we like to share with our clients to help them understand the ins and outs of a successful brand-influencer partnership. Brands should always define their goals before selecting an influencer for a collaboration. If you don’t have set goals, it’s going to be hard to identify the right fit for your campaign. When you set goals, you’ll also be able to set proper KPIs.

We always recommend that brands be flexible and open-minded. At first glance, an influencer may not be what they would have imagined, whether this is because of niche or audience.

Set guidelines while embracing creative freedom. You can do this by being open to feedback and ideas from the influencers with whom you collaborate. They have been doing this for a while, and have seen firsthand what resonates with their audience and what doesn’t.

Make sure your goals are realistic. If you work with an agency, this is a part of the process. The reason we like to talk about this is that sometimes it takes more than one try, and influencer marketing is an investment. We use data from one campaign to improve the next, and so on. THE FUTURE OF COLLABORATION IN THE CREATOR ECONOMY Partnerships and collaborations are going to continue to rise. In addition to that, we’ll see new trends, such as AI influencers. We’ll also see more adoption of AI in various tools that we use and creators relying more and more on AI technology to enhance their collaboration opportunities.