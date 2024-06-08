The Savannah Bananas storm Fenway Park

Savannah Bananas founder and owner Jesse Cole dreamed as a kid about playing for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. This weekend, he will live that dream … sort of. Rather than taking the field in a Red Sox uniform, Cole will strut out in his trademark yellow tuxedo and bowler. In his hand, not a baseball bat, but a microphone.

Jesse Cole with fans. [Photo: The Savannah Bananas]

And rather than play for one of baseball’s most iconic franchises, he will introduce arguably the greatest baseball city in America to the “Greatest Show in Sports,” as the Bananas will play at a sold-out Fenway Park Saturday night as part of their 2024 world tour.

If you’re not up on Banana Ball, it’s Cole’s fan-first, entertainment-driven production that’s less America’s pastime and more Globetrotters on grass. It’s a legitimate circus, complete with dancing, acrobatics, lighting things on fire, and even players in kilts—all with some pretty good baseball built in.

When I wrote about the Bananas last year, Cole spoke of his vision for the future. Selling out an MLB stadium was on the list. What Cole and his team have done since has elevated the Savannah Bananas from cultural phenomenon to full-on sports and entertainment juggernaut.