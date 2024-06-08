The Savannah Bananas storm Fenway Park

Savannah Bananas founder and owner Jesse Cole dreamed as a kid about playing for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. This weekend, he will live that dream … sort of. Rather than taking the field in a Red Sox uniform, Cole will strut out in his trademark yellow tuxedo and bowler. In his hand, not a baseball bat, but a microphone.
And rather than play for one of baseball’s most iconic franchises, he will introduce arguably the greatest baseball city in America to the “Greatest Show in Sports,” as the Bananas will play at a sold-out Fenway Park Saturday night as part of their 2024 world tour.
If you’re not up on Banana Ball, it’s Cole’s fan-first, entertainment-driven production that’s less America’s pastime and more Globetrotters on grass. It’s a legitimate circus, complete with dancing, acrobatics, lighting things on fire, and even players in kilts—all with some pretty good baseball built in.
When I wrote about the Bananas last year, Cole spoke of his vision for the future. Selling out an MLB stadium was on the list. What Cole and his team have done since has elevated the Savannah Bananas from cultural phenomenon to full-on sports and entertainment juggernaut.
Bananas on Fire
Cole and his wife, Emily, founded the Bananas in 2016, but the team really caught fire in 2023 with its first Banana Ball World Tour.
The 87-game, 33-city tour that spanned 21 states expanded the team’s audience, as they went from playing in small, regional minor league stadiums to entertaining more than half a million fans in venues across the country with over seven million more watching from home. It also featured the creation of a sister club, the Party Animals, which tours alongside the Bananas as their primary competition. A year later, the Party Animals, not satisfied with being second banana, have emerged as an entity all their own, developing their own fanbase and amassing 3.4 million followers across major social media channels.
Last year was also a year of revenue growth. While the team didn’t share revenue figures, it has established partnerships with Zappos as its official title partner and exclusive footwear partner, EvoShield as its official equipment and uniform provider, and has executed multiple activations with Dunkin’. These partnerships have opened up revenue streams beyond ticket sales and merchandise—revenue Cole continues to pour back into the team.