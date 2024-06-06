More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights from Good Earth Lighting are under recall after a person died

More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in the U.S. and Canada following a report of one consumer death.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Good Earth Lighting’s now-recalled integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat—and cause the unit to catch on fire. That can pose serious burn and smoke-inhalation risks.

To date, the CPSC notes that there’s been one report of a consumer who died and another who was treated for smoke inhalation when the light caused a fire in their home last year. Good Earth Lighting is aware of nine additional reports of these products overheating, the CPSC added, six of which resulted in fires and property damage.

In a statement, Good Earth Lighting said it decided to conduct a voluntary recall “after investigating the circumstances” of the reported incidents—and removed the lights involved from sale to the public in January, “out of an abundance of caution.”