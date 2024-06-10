10 practical tips to reduce screen time at work

BY Featured8 minute read

Do you ever feel like your day melts into a digital fog? Constant emails, endless notifications, and the allure of social media can leave us feeling glued to our screens and zapped of energy. While technology is a vital tool, excessive screen time can be a productivity killer. Here’s the good news: We can reclaim control and create a healthier work environment.



We’ve asked 10 business leaders for their practical tips, designed specifically for you to reduce screen time at work. By implementing these simple strategies, you’ll not only feel more focused and energized, but you’ll also unlock a boost in productivity. Imagine achieving more in less time, feeling more present during your workday, and leaving the office feeling refreshed. Let’s ditch the digital distractions and work smarter, not harder.

Mandatory exercise breaks We’ve been casually piloting a mandatory 30-minute walk or exercise break for our entirely distributed global workforce. Sitting stationary for hours does gradually saps your energy, creativity, and motivation. So, we thought we’d get started by gently nudging team members in our #GetOuttaHere Slack channel to step away from screens at least once during their workday and share a pic from their urban hike around the block, or regale us with a snippet of their time away. Most report feeling a bit more recharged after a simple change of scenery. Managers appreciate the break in intensity to clear their minds before key meetings.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It’s a deceptively simple offset to the omnipresent digital grind that I’m excited to keep experimenting with and optimizing moving forward. Jason Smit, CEO, Contentellect Screen-free spaces As the CEO of a family-owned wellness company, I believe creating screen-free spaces in the workplace is an effective way to reduce screen time in the organization. Though important to mental health, I know that it can be challenging to reduce screen time in today’s connected world.

Expand to continue reading ↓