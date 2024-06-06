As chip giant Nvidia soars, data cloud company Snowflake fizzles

There was no particular news Wednesday to lift shares almost 5%, other than musings on the Street that various industrial measures have renewed the hope of a Federal Reserve rate cut this year.

Shares of Nvidia on Wednesday hit a new all-time high, $1,223.59, bringing its market capitalization briefly above three trillion dollars for the first time ever. Nvidia is now third in line in market-cap among Mega Tech names, behind Microsoft in first place and Apple in second, and ahead of Alphabet.

ASML’S RISING ORDER OUTLOOK

Arya was not the only one chumming it up with CFOs this week. Jefferies & Co.’s Janardan Menon, a bull on shares of ASML, had a chat this week with the CFO, Roger Dassen, “in a small group call for German investors” and came away with excitement about potential future orders from Taiwan Semiconductor. Taiwan Semi’s CEO, Che Chia Wei, recently visited ASML, notes Menon. Menon had written back in March that ASML could look forward to a bunch of new orders from Taiwan Semi, and now he sees further evidence of that.

“TSMC has said that it expects N2 to be a very big node ramping from H2-25, but ASML has not received any orders for this node so far,” writes Menon, referring to Taiwan Semi’s most cutting-edge chip process, called N2. “As a result, significant orders are expected in coming quarters.” Menon opines that the orders could be “signed within coming weeks and for initial 2nm orders to be placed in Q2,” which, if true, means “ASML’s average orders over Q2, Q3 and Q4-24 reach 5.7bn euros, enabling 2025 sales to be 40bn. euros.” If so, he sees a good run in the stock. “We expect one-year-forward valuations to remain at least at current levels over the next year, offering >40% potential upside in the share price.”

I’m with Menon, as ASML’s sales this year are projected to be flat, and it makes sense that there will be a meaningful bounce-back in coming years given all the activity of making the most-advanced chips for AI. ASML is one of the TL20 stocks worth considering, and it has been a great performer, up 38% this year, and doubling since being put in the group in the inaugural cohort in 2022.