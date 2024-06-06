Humane seeks a buyer as it warns AI Pin owners to stop using its charging accessory

Humane, the company behind the much-maligned AI Pin wearable device, appears to be having something of a fire sale, quite literally.

There are reports that the company is seeking a buyer at the same time it has warned owners of its gadget to “immediately” stop using the device’s charge case accessory, as it could pose a fire risk.

The warning came yesterday, as Humane said an internal investigation into the third-party vendor that supplied the battery cell in the charger determined the company “was no longer meeting our quality standards and that there is a potential that certain battery cells supplied by this vendor may pose a fire safety risk.”

While Humane says the risk is isolated, it has made the recommendation out of an abundance of caution. The company did not indicate that it would replace the charge-case accessories, but said it would give owners of the accessory two additional free months on their subscription.