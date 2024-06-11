How bad is the housing market recession? Existing home sales are back to 1978 levels

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter .

The recession in the U.S. market for existing homes has been so deep that April sales were back to late-’70s levels—despite the population growth since that time, according to recent data from the National Association of Realtors:

The reason, of course, is that housing affordability has deteriorated so much that many buyers and sellers alike have pulled back from the market. Many homeowners who would otherwise like to sell and buy something else are staying put rather than trading in their 3% mortgage rate for a 7% mortgage rate.

In addition, according to a forecast published this week by Goldman Sachs, the recovery for existing home sales could be a slog.

Goldman Sachs projects that existing home sales will slowly drift up from 4.1 million in 2024 to 4.5 million in 2027. Not only is that far below the 6.1 million during the height of the pandemic housing boom in 2021, it’s also well below the 5.3 million U.S. existing home sales during “normal” times in 2019.

While this recession for existing home sales has coincided with pricing corrections in some pandemic boomtowns in parts of Texas and Colorado, many housing markets in the Northeast and Midwest where inventory has remained tight have continued to see rising home prices.