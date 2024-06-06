7 non-PVC sustainable solutions in architecture and design

Just over a year ago, the world was shocked by a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that carried more than 100,000 gallons of toxic chemicals, exposing thousands of inhabitants and the local ecosystem to contamination. The chemical that officials were most concerned about was vinyl chloride monomer, the key ingredient used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC), commonly known as “vinyl” within the built environment.

Vinyl chloride monomer is known to be highly toxic, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies it as a known human carcinogen. PVC production is dependent on the manufacture, transportation, and use of vinyl chloride monomer. Vinyl chloride monomer “has been found in the air near PVC factories and hazardous waste sites, and can leach into groundwater,” according to a news report from The New York Times following the East Palestine train derailment.

Organizations such as Greenpeace have long classified PVC as “one of the most toxic substances saturating our planet and its inhabitants.” According to this global environmental group, this commonplace plastic poses a threat to human health and contaminates the environment throughout its lifecycle, including production, use, and disposal. The well-respected design publication, Metropolis, recently ran an extensive article titled “What Can We Do About PVC?” noting that “the environmental and health risks of polyvinyl chloride are well known, and the alternatives are getting better.”

A steep environmental cost

A Perkins&Will white paper, in collaboration with the Healthy Building Network (now Habitable), came to similar conclusions. The report determined that the fundamental hazards inherent in the chemistry of PVC are unresolvable. They noted, that not only does it produce dioxins during synthesis, but it is also toxic in landfill disposal and accidental incineration. According to a European Union report, the combustion of PVC waste leads to an increased discharge of a variety of harmful chlorinated dioxins.