Feds to open antitrust inquiries of Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia

The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have reached a deal that allows them to proceed with antitrust investigations into the dominant roles that Microsoft , OpenAI and Nvidia play in the artificial intelligence industry , according to a source familiar with the matter.

Under the deal, the U.S. Department of Justice will take the lead in investigating whether Nvidia violated antitrust laws, while the FTC will examine the conduct of OpenAI and Microsoft.

While OpenAI’s parent is a nonprofit, Microsoft has invested $13 billion in a for-profit subsidiary, for what would be a 49% stake.

The regulators struck the deal over the past week, and it is expected to be completed in the coming days, the person said.