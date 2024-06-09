Gen Z’s growing credit card debt problem, and how to fix it

BY Emily Guy Birken5 minute read

Anyone who has lived through several iterations of the “kids these days!” generational wars probably recognizes the rhetoric elders are lobbing at Gen Z for youthful spending choices. The cold brew addiction! The RealReal splurges on Louis Vuitton! The flirtations with crypto! But what separates Gen Z, the cohort born between 1995 and 2011, from millennials and Gen X is an increasingly serious credit card problem. More of them are maxing out their credit limits and burying themselves in debt.

A recent TransUnion study found that 84% of 22-24 year old adults had an active credit card as of 2023, compared to only 61% of the same age millennials in 2013. Additionally, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that nearly 1 out of every 7 (15.3%) of Gen Z Americans have maxed out their credit cards, compared to only 12.1% of millennials and 9.6% of Gen Xers. Here’s what you need to know about why Gen Z is turning to credit cards and how you can help set up the younger generation for success. Inflation + high interest rates = credit card debt There are two main drivers of Gen Z’s current level of credit card debt: rampant inflation and the subsequent higher interest rates.

To start, inflation has made financial decisions tougher for everyone in the past few years. Inflation reached its peak in 2021 at an eye-watering annual rate of 7%, with only a minor reprieve in 2022 when it fell to 6.5%. The past two years have seen a 3.4% rate of inflation, which is closer to normal but still far higher than it was pre-pandemic. When housing, groceries, and gas are taking a bigger bite out of your budget than you anticipated, credit cards can help bridge the gap. But bigger price tags on necessities is not the only problem with inflation. The Fed has also elevated interest rates in an attempt to combat inflation. This means anyone unable to pay off their credit card (like a young Gen Z adult) will carry a balance that’s hit with a higher interest rate, compounding the debt. For example, a 22-year-old carrying the median credit card balance of $2,834 has a minimum monthly payment of $85. At the current median interest rate of 22.8%, this cardholder would take 4 years and 6 months to pay off their balance, and they would end up paying nearly $1,700 in interest.

