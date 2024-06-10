How transparency and traceability are reinventing the future of business

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. If you received this newsletter from a friend, you can sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.

The concept of transparency in business is not new. Companies have long had to share information with shareholders and suppliers. Consumers and employees, too, are asking for more data and accountability from brands and employers. Some businesses open up only when required by law—and they do so grudgingly. Nearly a third of CEOs say regulation and compliance inhibits their ability to reinvent their businesses, according to PwC’s most recent Global CEO Survey.

But a growing number of companies view transparency in their supply chains and manufacturing processes as a competitive advantage, and they’re not waiting for regulators to mandate disclosures. Instead, they’re mining that data for the value it brings to their businesses.

Power in origin stories

As consumers demand information about the products they use and how they were created, companies are responding. Earlier this year, bedding brand Boll & Branch launched Origin Track, which lets consumers trace how their sheets are made, from raw materials to finished product. EON, a winner of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas award in the beauty and fashion category, helps luxury brands such Chloé deploy digital identification technology, giving clients access to an item’s origin, repair, and cleaning information. EON even facilitates reselling the product—a huge plus as the luxury secondary market expands and interest in circular economy processes grows. “There’s already a business case for traceability,” founder Natasha Franck tells my colleague Elizabeth Segran.