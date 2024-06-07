Why SpaceX won’t be taking a trip to the Hubble telescope anytime soon

Hubble has seen better days—and with NASA formally rejecting SpaceX’s commercial repair offer, that’s unlikely to change.

Science missions have been paused since May 24, when one of the telescope’s three gyroscopes, used to orient the instrument toward targets in space, failed to return accurate telemetry readings.

To the rescue

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX astronaut, had previously offered his services as a handyman to repair the 34-year-old telescope and provide a boost to keep it from falling out of orbit. The mission would have marked the first space walk by a SpaceX crew.

However, Mark Clampin, NASA’s director of astrophysics, confirmed on Tuesday that the agency would not pursue Isaacman’s offer. Instead, Hubble will switch to a single gyro, keeping the second in reserve to make sure it can operate into the next decade.