Small businesses are scaling back hiring. Here’s what it means for the economy

Like many firms during the pandemic Worxbee, a small business that provides virtual executive assistant services, brought on bodies when Chief Executive Kenzie Biggins thought she found a good match.

Peaking at 11 people, the hiring in the end proved an overreach, and Biggins’ staffing is now down to six, mostly through attrition. She’s intent on using technology and smarter management to keep it there.

“We’re not looking at hiring,” said Biggins, whose firm in Greenville, South Carolina, matches executive assistants with executives who need them.

“We’re looking at how we build more efficiencies to actually reduce our costs…Prices went wild during the pandemic. Once we increase all these salaries we can’t reverse out of that,” she said. “I think people are having to make some tough decisions about how they get more efficient with what they have.”