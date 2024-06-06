Life360 IPO: Stock price closely watched today as tracker app and Tile parent lists on Nasdaq

Another tech company this week is holding its initial public offering and making its debut on the U.S. stock market. The popular family and child safety tracking app Life360 is going public. Here’s what you need to know about the offering.
What is Life360?
Life360 is a smartphone app and service designed to help people track the locations of their family and friends in real-time. The app offers free and paid services, including real-time location tracking, SOS alerts, and even roadside assistance.
Life360 was founded in San Fransisco in 2008 and for the majority of its life was known solely for its safety and tracking app. But in 2021, Life360 bought Tile, the maker of the hardware tracking company whose product competes with Apple’s AirTags.
When is Life360’s IPO?
Life360 priced its shares and is expected to list them today, Thursday, June 6, 2024.
What is Life360’s stock ticker?
Life360 shares will be traded under the stock ticker LIF.
What exchange will Life360 shares trade on?
Life360 shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
What is Life360 IPO share price?
LIF shares were priced at $27, the company announced today.
How many Life360 shares will be available?
There will be 5.75 million LIF shares of common stock available in the company’s initial public offering. Of those, 3,703,704 are being offered directly by Life360 while 2,046,296 shares are being offered by other selling security holders.
How much is Life360 raising in its IPO?
Life360 won’t receive all the money it raises for the sale of the 5.75 million shares. It will only receive the proceeds of the 3,703,704 it is offering directly. That means, at a $27 IPO price, Life360 will raise about $100 million in its IPO.
What will Life360 do with the money?
Life360 says it will use the proceeds from the IPO to increase its financial flexibility and capitalization as well as for “general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.”