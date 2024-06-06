Life360 IPO: Stock price closely watched today as tracker app and Tile parent lists on Nasdaq

Another tech company this week is holding its initial public offering and making its debut on the U.S. stock market. The popular family and child safety tracking app Life360 is going public. Here’s what you need to know about the offering.

What is Life360?

Life360 is a smartphone app and service designed to help people track the locations of their family and friends in real-time. The app offers free and paid services, including real-time location tracking, SOS alerts, and even roadside assistance.

Life360 was founded in San Fransisco in 2008 and for the majority of its life was known solely for its safety and tracking app. But in 2021, Life360 bought Tile, the maker of the hardware tracking company whose product competes with Apple’s AirTags.

When is Life360’s IPO?

Life360 priced its shares and is expected to list them today, Thursday, June 6, 2024.