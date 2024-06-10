What to do when you’re struggling with burnout as a leader

I was recently working with a CEO at one of the world’s leading healthcare brands. On the surface, business was booming. The company had just crossed a substantial financial milestone three years ahead of schedule, doubled its profits, and was steadily gaining market share.

It was a perfect moment to celebrate their success. But as he prepared to take the stage at a company-wide celebration, he realized the emotional toll of their achievement.

“You know, I was unable to celebrate. I had nothing left. I had never felt so empty.”

I’ve encountered this story countless times, especially since the onset of COVID-19. People reach the mountaintop only to realize they exerted all their energy on the climb and can’t enjoy the view.