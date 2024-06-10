What to do when you’re struggling with burnout as a leader

I was recently working with a CEO at one of the world’s leading healthcare brands. On the surface, business was booming. The company had just crossed a substantial financial milestone three years ahead of schedule, doubled its profits, and was steadily gaining market share.
It was a perfect moment to celebrate their success. But as he prepared to take the stage at a company-wide celebration, he realized the emotional toll of their achievement.
“You know, I was unable to celebrate. I had nothing left. I had never felt so empty.”
I’ve encountered this story countless times, especially since the onset of COVID-19. People reach the mountaintop only to realize they exerted all their energy on the climb and can’t enjoy the view.
The prevalence of burnout
We know that burnout rates are soaring. Another CEO I worked with —who organizes a major global creative business event—recently shared how many of her people were taking time off due to personal and family crises. I could tell it hurt her heart, because she cared about her people and their well-being. She seemed tired, too.
I asked her, “Who is supporting you as you lead so many through burnout?” She fell silent.
That silence should bring us pause. In 2023, A Harvard Business Review survey found that over 50% of managers reported feeling burned out, which is higher than the general employee population. Anecdotally, it’s even higher among top-level executives.