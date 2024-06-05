This ‘cloud brightening’ study wasn’t a health risk—but a California city’s officials blocked it anyway

BY Kristin Toussaint2 minute read

A California city blocked a study related to cloud brightening—a form of geoengineering that could one day be used to cool the Earth—despite findings that the experiment wasn’t a risk to the local environment or community.

In April, University of Washington researchers began an experiment on how particles move through the atmosphere, using a machine that would spray plumes of saltwater mist into the air. That study was part of the Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research and Engagement (CAARE) Facility on the USS Hornet, docked in Alameda, California. But in early May, Alameda officials halted the study due to health and safety concerns. Officials called the research a “cloud brightening study,” though researchers involved said it wasn’t actually testing cloud brightening—which involves spraying saltwater into clouds above the ocean, spurring condensation that makes clouds appear fuller and brighter. Brighter clouds then reflect more sun away from the Earth’s surface, offering a cooling effect. Instead, researchers were looking to understand how particles move through the atmosphere. This could later inform scientific models of cloud brightening, but is also important for understanding the effects of pollution. Pollution particles in the air create a cooling effect, and researchers were hoping to understand how cleaning up that pollution may accelerate global warming.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

City officials halted the study in order to complete an assessment of the safety risk of spraying sea-salt particles into the air. That report, released at the end of May, concluded that the experiment would not generate “a measurable health risk to the surrounding community.” After those findings came out, the City Council planned to review the report and decide whether the experiment could resume. At that June 4 meeting, all five members of the Alameda City Council voted to reject the continuation of the University of Washington’s experiment. The machinery in question, a piece of equipment called a “cloud aerosol research instrument,” or CARI, is a small-scale, 2-foot-wide “modified snowblower,” explained a resource manager for the City of Alameda at that meeting. Researchers would measure the effects of that spray between 10 and 200 meters from the nozzle.