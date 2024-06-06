The case for Denver as America’s next great tech hub

For a long stretch—specifically, between Kansas City and Denver—Interstate 70 is as mind-numbing of a drive as you’ll find in the United States. If you hit the road in Kansas City heading west, you’re looking at a roughly 600-mile drive before you reach the suburbs of the Mile High City. It’s a drive that mostly consists of nine or so hours staring at flat, featureless grasslands and passing through numerous small farming communities.

But something changes a bit after crossing the Kansas state line into Colorado. The air is drier, the elevation is higher, green turns to brown, and as you approach the outskirts of Denver, you can truly get a sense that you’re not in Kansas anymore. Here, along the Front Range—where the Rocky Mountains punch up and out of the Great Plains, with peaks soaring to more than 14,000 feet above sea level—the pioneering spirit of the West lives on.

It’s a sight that can give you a charge. That makes you want to get up and go, roll up your sleeves, and plug into the entrepreneurial spirit of generations past, which have made their mark on the land. Denver is, in some ways, the embodiment of that spirit. After all, it’s a city that saw its proportions grow immensely driven primarily by business interests and literal pioneer energy.

It was first established in the mid-1880s as a mining town, and when the railroads arrived in the subsequent decades, industry flourished, and the city’s population increased by approximately 2,129%. Today, it’s home to nearly three million people and is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country.