We’re unprepared for the threat GenAI on Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp poses to kids

BY Alex Popken4 minute read

Waves of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) are inundating social media platforms as bad actors target these sites for their accessibility and reach.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported 36 million cases of suspected CSAM in 2023, containing 100 million files. An overwhelming 85% came from Meta—primarily Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. As if NCMEC and law enforcement didn’t have their hands full identifying victims and perpetrators, we’re now seeing a new threat turbocharging the already rampant spread of this illicit content: Artificial Intelligence-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material (AIG-CSAM). Bad actors are using widely available AI tools to make generative AI CSAM, which is still CSAM, and possession of it is still a federal crime. President Biden recently signed the REPORT Act into law, which mandates social platforms report all kinds of CSAM, but the proliferation of AIG-CSAM is outpacing our institutions’ capacity to adequately combat it. Offenders are often creating these harmful and illegal deepfakes using both benign images of minors found online as well as manipulating existing CSAM, thereby revictimizing their subject. In June of last year, the FBI warned the public of AI-generated sextortion schemes being on the rise.

Navigating the complexities of detection This urgent problem is only becoming more complex, creating torrential headwinds for the players involved. The influx in AIG-CSAM reports makes it harder for law enforcement to identify authentic CSAM endangering real minors. NCMEC has responded by adding a “Generative AI” field on their CyberTipline form to parse through the inbounds, but they’ve noted that many reports often lack this metadata. This may be because people can’t discern AI-generated content from the real thing, further hampering NCMEC by an influx of low-quality reports. The good news is AI is increasingly getting better at policing itself, but there are limitations and challenges. OpenAI’s newly-released “Deepfake Detector” claims to detect synthetic content from its own image generator, DALL-E, but is not designed to detect images produced by other popular generators such as Midjourney and Stability AI. Companies like Meta are also increasingly flagging and labeling AI-generated content on their platforms, but most are relatively benign (think: Katy Perry at the Met), making AIG-CSAM detection like finding a needle in a haystack. To fight AIG-CSAM, developers must dig into design Much more can be done along the pipeline of responsibility, beginning with the AI developers making these tools inaccessible to those who exploit them. Developers must embrace a more stringent set of core design practices, including mitigations like removing CSAM from training data, which can lead AI models to generate or replicate such material, further spreading harmful content. Additionally, developers should invest in stress-testing models to understand how they can be misused, and limiting child-related queries users can ask.

Expand to continue reading ↓