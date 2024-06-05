The Olympics are the next target in Russia’s disinformation war

We’re sadly accustomed to Russia interfering in our elections . An October 2023 U.S. government report warned Moscow tried to undermine public confidence in 11 elections across nine democracies between 2020 and 2022. And the country’s disinformation campaign has already begun for the 2024 cycle.

But it’s not just the political process that Russia wants to disrupt with disinformation. It’s also targeting public events, like this summer’s Olympic Games.

A recent report from Microsoft Threat Intelligence highlights how Russian-affiliated actors are trying to denigrate the reputation of the Olympics, just weeks away from its opening. Since June 2023, two Russian-linked groups, which Microsoft calls Storm-1679 and Storm-1099, have been sharing videos and other content on social media suggesting that the Olympics will be marred by violence. Creating the illusion of violence, the report warns, could undermine confidence in the International Olympic Committee and French security forces and “generate a sense of fear and uncertainty.”

“The disinformation campaign is very much in line with previous propaganda efforts we have seen throughout the previous year,” says Yevgeniy Golovchenko, assistant professor at the University of Copenhagen, who studies disinformation and censorship on social media.