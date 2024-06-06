Fast company logo
You don’t have to be best friends with everyone you work with. But here’s how to make connections that will enhance your daily work—and your career.

5 ways to avoid the ‘isolation trap’ at work

[Source Photo: cottonbro studio/Pexels]

BY Judith Humphrey3 minute read

Do you feel isolated at work? If so, you are not alone.

According to a recent TopResume report, most career-driven professionals surveyed said they identify largely as “introverts” at work. And they have little contact with their fellow employees outside of work. These results were true for all five generations of workers, from Generation Z to the Silent Generation (born before 1946).

The emergence of hybrid and remote work has created feelings of isolation, since colleagues often communicate at a distance and digitally. And, while you don’t need to be best friends with everyone you work with, it’s important to make and maintain connections. Too much distancing from others is “a risk that can stunt or stall [your] professional advancement,” says Amanda Augustine, career expert for TopResume and Fast Company contributor.

Here are five ways to overcome that isolation and set your career back on the fast track, according to Augustine:

1. Socialize outside of work

Take advantage of opportunities to socialize when they come up. “This doesn’t mean having to be best friends with colleagues, nor does it mean fabricating relationships,” she says. “It means connecting with your coworkers off-site— going for a cup of coffee, or taking a lunch break together.”

If your colleagues and their families live nearby, you might arrange playdates for your children or invite colleagues to your next birthday party.

2. Get to know colleagues at work

Second, take the time to get to know your colleagues at work, whether you are regularly in the office or work remotely. In fact, this outreach is important especially if you work off-site.

