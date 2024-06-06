5 ways to avoid the ‘isolation trap’ at work

Do you feel isolated at work? If so, you are not alone.

According to a recent TopResume report, most career-driven professionals surveyed said they identify largely as “introverts” at work. And they have little contact with their fellow employees outside of work. These results were true for all five generations of workers, from Generation Z to the Silent Generation (born before 1946).

The emergence of hybrid and remote work has created feelings of isolation, since colleagues often communicate at a distance and digitally. And, while you don’t need to be best friends with everyone you work with, it’s important to make and maintain connections. Too much distancing from others is “a risk that can stunt or stall [your] professional advancement,” says Amanda Augustine, career expert for TopResume and Fast Company contributor.

Here are five ways to overcome that isolation and set your career back on the fast track, according to Augustine: