They have a ‘halo’ résumé, but are they right for your team? 

A senior manager at a fitness company that makes a top-rated workout app told me recently how she determines whether a job candidate would be a good fit for her team.
Whether she is hiring for marketing or brand operations, she avoids the cookie-cutter interview questions that are expected and typical. Instead, she jumps right in, presenting the candidate with an exercise in critical thinking: “Here’s the problem I’m trying to solve with this role, and here’s what jumped out on your profile: I’d like to understand more about xyz.”
Even job applicants whose résumés glisten with impressive posts at top companies often stumble when confronted with real-time problem-solving. “I don’t really care about their background in the end,” she says. “I care about how they think.”
For many managers, so-called “halo” hires who bring an accomplished history layered with extensive experience at Big Tech companies, may often seem heaven-sent. This manager, though, isn’t swayed by a high-flying CV festooned with jobs at prestigious organizations.
Sure, working at unicorn startups or established powerhouses has given these applicants an edge beyond the prestige factor. Besides technical know-how, they’ve probably developed strategies to navigate high-pressure ecosystems that involve interacting with colleagues with equally impressive pedigrees.
But should a halo résumé always rise to the top? In many cases, the right candidate may be hiding in plain sight, somewhere in the middle of the pile. Their work history may lack brand prestige, but it might indicate a skill set that features a broader if more eclectic, range of talents.
Outstanding technical skills will always be essential in our fast-moving information age. But being at the top of the class is not enough. Not anymore.