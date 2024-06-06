They have a ‘halo’ résumé, but are they right for your team? 

A senior manager at a fitness company that makes a top-rated workout app told me recently how she determines whether a job candidate would be a good fit for her team.

Whether she is hiring for marketing or brand operations, she avoids the cookie-cutter interview questions that are expected and typical. Instead, she jumps right in, presenting the candidate with an exercise in critical thinking: “Here’s the problem I’m trying to solve with this role, and here’s what jumped out on your profile: I’d like to understand more about xyz.”

Even job applicants whose résumés glisten with impressive posts at top companies often stumble when confronted with real-time problem-solving. “I don’t really care about their background in the end,” she says. “I care about how they think.”

For many managers, so-called “halo” hires who bring an accomplished history layered with extensive experience at Big Tech companies, may often seem heaven-sent. This manager, though, isn’t swayed by a high-flying CV festooned with jobs at prestigious organizations.