BY Tracy Brown Hamilton2 minute read

The European Union is set to eliminate eight artificial smoke flavorings, including those used in popular products like smoky bacon potato chips, over the next two years due to cancer risk concerns.

The decision comes after the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) conducted scientific assessments and found potential genotoxicity risks with these flavorings. The European Commission will formally adopt the regulation in the coming weeks, with implementation set for later this spring. In November 2023, EFSA published its findings on the safety of the smoke flavorings, which were up for reauthorization under current legislation. Based on the scientific evidence, experts could not dismiss genotoxicity concerns for any of the eight types cited. EFSA’s conclusions were drawn from an updated scientific methodology and new data provided by flavoring manufacturers. These evaluations focused specifically on the smoke flavoring substances, rather than the foods containing them, leading to the EU’s decision to act.

The new regulation provides different phase-out periods: five years for flavorings used as traditional smoking substitutes in products like hams and cheeses, and two years for those added for extra taste in items such as soups, crisps, and sauces. The latter in particular has created a stir among fans of Walkers—the name potato-chip maker Lay’s goes by in the U.K.—smoky bacon flavored chips. Economic impact of the ban Irish food manufacturers have raised significant concerns over the economic impact of this ban, particularly on staple products like ham and bacon. The Kerry Group, a major player in the Irish food industry, warned that the decision could cause “major economic harm,” up to $32 billion, with approximately 40% of the ham and bacon sold in Ireland depending on the disputed flavoring method.

Additionally, the ban creates a unique challenge for Ireland, where regulatory differences between Northern Ireland, which will allow the flavorings, and the Republic of Ireland, which will not, could lead to economic and logistical complications. This discrepancy could affect cross-border trade and create regulatory challenges between the two regions. Former British Conservative Party politician Kevin Foster criticized the move, telling The Sun: “At a time when war is returning to Europe and serious economic challenges face us all, it is hard to believe anyone would think this ham-fisted move is a sensible one.” What happens next? While EU consumers will soon lose access to these flavorings, American consumers can still purchase products containing them, though they are largely imported from from the U.K. or Canada. This situation underscores the varying regulatory landscapes between the EU and the U.S., highlighting differences in consumer protection standards and market offerings.