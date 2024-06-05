Fast company logo
50 million monthly users flock to this news app with roots in China.

AI tools are ‘writing fiction’ in this massively popular news app

A Newsbreak company logo is displayed at a corporate office building in Mountain View, California, U.S., April 26, 2024. [Photo: Carlos Barria/REUTERS]

BY Reuters9 minute read

Last Christmas Eve, NewsBreak, a free app with roots in China that is the most downloaded news app in the United States, published an alarming piece about a small town shooting. It was headlined “Christmas Day Tragedy Strikes Bridgeton, New Jersey Amid Rising Gun Violence in Small Towns.”

The problem was, no such shooting took place. The Bridgeton, New Jersey police department posted a statement on Facebook on December 27 dismissing the article — produced using AI technology — as “entirely false”.

“Nothing even similar to this story occurred on or around Christmas, or even in recent memory for the area they described,” the post said. “It seems this ‘news’ outlet’s AI writes fiction they have no problem publishing to readers.”

NewsBreak, which is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has offices in Beijing and Shanghai, told Reuters it removed the article on December 28, four days after publication.

The company said “the inaccurate information originated from the content source,” and provided a link to the website, adding: “When NewsBreak identifies any inaccurate content or any violation of our community standards, we take prompt action to remove that content.”

The operators of the website, findplace.xyz, did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment. The police declined to provide further comment.

As local news outlets across America have shuttered in recent years, NewsBreak has filled the void.

