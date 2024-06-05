Monotype joins academic group the Readability Consortium to make the internet more readable

From a tiny serif flourish to the distance between an “a” and a “b,” the way that a font is designed can have a major consequences for how easy it is to comprehend.

That’s something The Readability Consortium (TRC), a research organization dedicated to improving digital readability, takes seriously. Yesterday, TRC announced that it would be bolstering its typography research through a collaboration with the typesetting company Monotype.

The organization’s mission is to find evidence-backed ways to improve digital reading comprehension, thereby making the internet a more accessible place. Its brain power is sourced from experts at the University of Central Florida, where it is based, as well as Adobe, Google, nonprofit group Readability Matters, and now Monotype. The consortium includes a community of over 200 scientists and academics across various disciplines.

TRC’s areas of study include developing better fonts for certain populations (like those with dyslexia) and situations (like driving). The organization has also found that font comprehension can be highly personal, meaning that every individual might have a different font that would best suit their needs. That’s where Monotype comes in.