The 2024 NBA Finals by the numbers

The NBA got the matchup it wanted.
With small-market Minnesota and Indiana making it to the conference finals, you could almost feel the league pulling for the big-market, superstar-laden Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. After all, two small-market teams typically don’t make for a marquee series.
With Boston, we saw this coming. The Celtics have been historically dominant in 2023-24. With a league-best 64 wins, they rolled out the most efficient offense in NBA history, finished an NBA-record 14 games ahead of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and have gone 12–2 in the playoffs en route to the NBA Finals. The Mavericks, meanwhile, overcame a slow start to the year and a mini rebuild at the trade deadline, finishing 22–9 down the stretch and knocking off three of the top four seeds in the Western Conference on their way to a date with Boston.
As the NBA Finals tip off Thursday night, here’s a look at the spectacle, and the matchup, by the numbers.
$872 Million
The 2024 NBA Finals isn’t just a matchup of NBA superstars and scoring machines. It’s a matchup of revenue juggernauts. According to the most recent data, the Celtics and Mavericks ranked fourth and fifth in the NBA, respectively, in team revenue, bringing in a combined $872 million in 2022-23. The Celtics’ $443 million and the Mavs’ $429 million in revenue trailed only the Warriors, Lakers, and Knicks.
-13%
The NBA needed this matchup. Through the first three rounds, playoff ratings and viewership overall are down year over year, averaging a 2.2 rating (down 11% from last year) with 4.1 million viewers (-13% from 2023) heading into the NBA Finals. The conference finals each earned a 3.4 rating with an average of about 6.5 million viewers, so a marquee matchup of big-market teams led by bona-fide superstars might be just what the NBA needs to turn its viewership numbers around and finish the playoffs on a high note.
$4,150
Despite subpar playoff viewership, the NBA set records for attendance and sellouts in 2024, and ticket prices for this year’s finals are on the verge of record highs. According to data from TicketIQ, the average listing price for a 2024 NBA Finals ticket is $4,150, which would make this year’s finals the most expensive since the company began tracking ticket costs in 2011. As of this writing, the most expensive ticket for Game 1 in Boston is $67,857, and there are still tickets available behind the Celtics’ bench for Game 1 going for as much as $36,333.