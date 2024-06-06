The 2024 NBA Finals by the numbers

With small-market Minnesota and Indiana making it to the conference finals, you could almost feel the league pulling for the big-market, superstar-laden Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. After all, two small-market teams typically don’t make for a marquee series.

With Boston, we saw this coming. The Celtics have been historically dominant in 2023-24. With a league-best 64 wins, they rolled out the most efficient offense in NBA history, finished an NBA-record 14 games ahead of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and have gone 12–2 in the playoffs en route to the NBA Finals. The Mavericks, meanwhile, overcame a slow start to the year and a mini rebuild at the trade deadline, finishing 22–9 down the stretch and knocking off three of the top four seeds in the Western Conference on their way to a date with Boston.

As the NBA Finals tip off Thursday night, here’s a look at the spectacle, and the matchup, by the numbers.