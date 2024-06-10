13-tips-to-build-friendships-while-growing-your-professional-network

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

Whether you are striving to expand your personal or professional network, it’s essential to create and nurture relationships that are not transactional. This is because, nine times out of ten, the majority of people will typically engage with people they feel confident around, can trust, and truly relate to in and outside of the marketplace.

Here, 13 Fast Company Executive Board members each share their strategy to help industry professionals utilize networking to drive their business or individual career objectives forward, tactfully and authentically. 1. REMAIN AUTHENTIC AND ENGAGED. To effectively network, professionals must remain true to their life brand. What is the story you want to tell? How can the content you share with your network ladder up to that? Creating a consistent persona helps build trust in your peer set and the industry at large. For example, sharing content from creators with similar goals means you can showcase industry discussions to support your brand. –Irina Soriano, Seismic

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. BE WILLING TO HELP OTHERS SUCCEED—IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT YOU. Adopt a new mindset. Too many people approach networking as “takers” (i.e., What can I get?) Reframe what networking is about by building relationships to help others succeed. – Amy Radin, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC 3. COLLABORATE TO UPLIFT UNDERREPRESENTED COMMUNITIES.

Collaborate with organizations specializing in building social capital for underrepresented communities. At Latino Leadership Institute, our network is about more than connections. It’s a catalyst for success, fueling innovation, supporting advancement, and driving meaningful change. Through deep bonds and culturally resonant experiences, we revolutionize how Latino leaders engage, evolve, and elevate organizations. – Joelle Martinez, Latino Leadership Institute 4. STAY ENGAGED ON LINKEDIN. Take an hour each week to strategically use LinkedIn. Update your profile to highlight your unique story and strengths. Engage with thoughtful posts to deepen connections. Use the search features to identify new contacts and join relevant groups. Publish and share original content to stay relevant and invite online discussions. Select one to two people to message each week for Zoom or in-person meetups. – Bonnie Davis, HuWork

5. LEARN FROM THOSE WHO’VE GONE BEFORE YOU. To harness the power of networking for your business or career, connect with professionals who have even more industry experience than you, and learn from them. Not only do they have evergreen knowledge to share with you, but they can also share some resources they’ve found helpful. This is also a great opportunity to ask for an intro to another relevant industry professional they may know. – Chalmers Brown, Due 6. NEVER UNDERESTIMATE PEOPLE OR YOURSELF.

Treat everyone like they are the billionaire in the room, equally and without judgment. Never underestimate an encounter because you never know how someone can help you or how you can positively impact someone else. If you approach this with integrity and lead with a passion for helping others and growing your mission, you will naturally build relationships that align with your vision. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER 7. REALIZE THE IMPORTANCE OF BUILDING REAL FRIENDSHIPS OUTSIDE OF CAREERS. Networking is a fancy business term for making friends! As you climb in your career, you’ll find as I did that there are often familiar faces at your events and conferences. Sense the energy of a person when you meet them, beyond how “important” or “useful” they may be to your career someday. Smart colleagues understand that you can rise faster together, supporting one another’s specific talents. – Cheryl Contee, The Impact Seat Foundation

advertisement

8. MAKE NETWORKING SOMETHING FUN TO LOOK FORWARD TO. The thing about networking is that you know you need to do it but you don’t know if it’s working. But every day you have to wake up and ask yourself if you’re going to meet the person that’s going to change your life, whether professional or personal. If you have that attitude and try to meet new people, you’ll be surprised what happens. Approaching networking with joy will make it fun. – Barry Lowenthal, Inuvo, Inc. 9. FOCUS ON BEING FULLY PRESENT DURING INTERACTIONS.

Harness the power of truly seeing individuals. Every business operates on relationships, and yet, too often we operate at a tactical or transactional level. Be fully present, understand what matters to others, and illuminate who they are, what gifts they bring, and how they create value in the world. Your presence creates respect that deepens relationships and fosters trust. – Dr. Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 10. WORK ON BUILDING TRUSTING, LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIPS. Stop viewing it as a utilitarian strategy. If you are perceived as someone who just uses people for a purpose, that will cease any benefits on your end. Instead, networking should be viewed as a chance to meet new people and build trusting relationships with them. The business benefits are secondary. You will reap more rewards that way because people will want to talk and be with you. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

11. TAKE THE TIME TO GET MORE PERSONAL. Rather than relying on social media for networking, try a more personal approach. Pick up the phone, meet someone for coffee, or send them a card or note in the mail. If you have the time and can afford it, hop on a plane and spend a few hours with your client or vendor. What we think are old-fashioned ways of networking are still the most authentic. Don’t network on autopilot. Make it real. – Tom Freiling, Freiling Agency 12. SHOW YOUR HUMANITY.