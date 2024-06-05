If you want to understand Nvidia’s stock splits, take a look at Apple’s

On June 7, shareholders of Nvidia will have a significant number of additional shares in their portfolio as the chipmaker enacts a 10-to-1 stock split . It’s an opportunity for the company to make its shares more affordable—and, ideally, to send them on yet another journey to the stratosphere, following its most recent journey which saw its market share come close to Apple’s, threatening to overtake it as the second most valuable company in the world.

Any investor will tell you that past performance is not indicative of future results. And in the world of tech stocks that’s especially true. But history can give you some perspective as to what might happen with a hot stock once it splits. And in the case of Nvidia, there might be no better forerunner to examine than Apple.

The companies, of course, are different, but have some striking similarities, most notably, perhaps, their large number of historical splits. Apple has split shares five times—a 2-for-1 split in June 1987, followed by another in June 2000 and Feb. 2005. In June 2014, the company enacted a 7-for-1 split and in Aug. 2020 it had a 4-for-1 split.

Nvidia has split five times before this week’s 10-for-1 split—with 2-for-1 splits in June 2000, Sept. 2001 and April 2006. It also had a 3-for-2 split in Sept. 2007 and a 4-for-1 split in July 2021.