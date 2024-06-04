Microsoft aims to improve customer service call centers with AI

Microsoft, which has backed ChatGPT creator OpenAI, is taking AI technology into a number of fields of the business world with what it calls Copilot technology, which is capable of summarizing emails and crafting PowerPoint slides as part of the company’s Office software package.

But by taking Copilot to call centers, Microsoft will be putting its technology into a field where it is not the dominant player, hoping to gain ground against rivals such as Salesforce.com and Zoom.

For customer support tasks, the new AI tool will be able to scour a company’s help manuals and materials to train chatbots with better answers to questions that customers might ask in a chat window. Many of those tasks are already automated, and Microsoft’s hope is to make them better, said Jeff Comstock, corporate vice president of Dynamics 365 Customer Service at Microsoft.