OpenAI insiders’ latest open letter is a warning against AI. Will anyone listen? 

Another day, another open letter: Current and former staff members at OpenAI and a handful of other companies issued on Tuesday a warning about growing recklessness and secrecy at some of the world’s biggest AI developers.

“Part of the reason you might be seeing more of these open letters more recently with respect to AI organizations is that a number of these AI organizations are very mission-focused, talking about changing the world,” says Andrew Brodsky, assistant professor of management at McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, and a scholar of workplace communication.

According to those who signed the “Right to Warn” letter, which includes current and former staff members at OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic, the open letter is designed to ensure the public is aware of the risks posed by an increasingly overhasty tech sector.

“Suddenly, when something happens that violates your expectations of what the organization should do, employees tend to react,” says Brodsky. “And one of the ways that they might react is by making these public statements that they feel can help push the organization back toward their mission.”

Certainly, that seems to be the case in the example of this week’s letter. It’s designed to act as a course corrective, warning that the current status quo within OpenAI can be quite harmful.

And to some extent it has worked. This latest letter has, like many others, been covered by the world’s media. (Fast Company is doing so right now in writing this story.) But are there risks of diminishing returns when it comes to open letters—death by a thousand signatures?