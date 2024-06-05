How do you remember to remember? Here are hacks to improve your prospective memory

Have you ever walked into a room and then wondered why you went there?

Memory usually means remembering things that have already happened. But prospective memory is the ability to remember to do something in the future—such as stopping to get milk on the way home from work, calling your mom on her birthday or remembering to take your casserole out of the oven. Sometimes, errors lead to heartbreaking results—such as forgetting to take your toddler out of the car on a hot day.

Carrying out future intentions

Prospective memory is the ability to remember to remember, or to remember to carry out a future intention.

A future intention can be retrieved in two different ways. One is in response to something in your environment, such as a sight or a sound, that serves as a cue to do an intended action. Researchers like me call this an “event.” For instance, you see your coworker and remember you have a message for them; you hear the timer go off and remember to turn off the sprinklers.

The other way is in response to time. Your dental appointment is scheduled for 2 p.m., but you plan to exercise for 30 minutes first.