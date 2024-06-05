A sargassum invasion is fueling an economic and public health crisis in the Caribbean

BY The Conversation5 minute read

The Caribbean’s sandy beaches, clear turquoise water and vibrant coral reefs filled with an amazing variety of sea creatures have long been the pride of the islands.

The big three—sun, sea, and sand—have made this tropical paradise the most tourism-reliant region in the world. But now, all of that is under threat. The explosive growth of a type of seaweed called sargassum is wreaking havoc on economies, coastal environments, and human health across the islands. I study the intersection of critical infrastructure and disasters, particularly in the Caribbean. The sargassum invasion has worsened since it exploded in the region in 2011. Forecasts and the seaweed already washing up suggest that 2024 will be another alarming year.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Sargassum levels were already high around many eastern Caribbean islands in late May 2024. [Photo: NOAA and University of South Florida] The Sargasso Sea The Sargasso Sea is often referred to as a golden, floating rainforest for its vast floating sargassum blooms and the wide variety of sea life that it supports. It is the only sea in the world with no land borders. Instead, it is bounded by four Atlantic Ocean currents: the North Atlantic current, the Gulf Stream, the North Atlantic Equatorial Current, and the Canary Current. The Great Atlantic sargassum belt and Sargasso Sea [Photo: JL López Miranda, et al.,/Wikimedia, CC BY] Without human interference, and under normal conditions, sargassum is a good thing. It has existed in the Caribbean for centuries, providing habitat and food for ocean wildlife, including threatened and endangered species such as the porbeagle shark and the anguillid eel.

Conditions over the past decade around the Caribbean Sea, North Atlantic, and Gulf of Mexico, however, have been anything but normal. Since 2011, vast mats of sargassum seaweed have been washing up on Caribbean islands. On shore, they pile up into a dead and stinky mass. (1) Sargassum rafts from a vast bloom known as the sargassum belt are transported to shore by ocean currents. (2) Free-floating sargassum provides food and habitat. (3) But on shore, it rots and clogs water intakes and beaches. [Photo: NOAA] These sargassum events have been occurring more frequently and are lasting longer, and the amount of algae is increasing.

The situation has gotten so bad that NOAA created a weekly sargassum inundation risk index in collaboration with the University of South Florida. They have predicted that 2024 will be another terrible year for the Caribbean. Pollution fuels a hazardous algae bloom So, what is causing the explosive growth of this algae? Studies have pointed to pollution that the Caribbean region itself has done little to contribute to. Humans are altering the nutrient cycle by releasing fertilizer runoff and industrial wastewater into rivers, which sends phosphates and nitrates down river systems and out into the oceans. These are key nutrients for plant growth.

advertisement

In addition, sargassum can concentrate arsenic, which poses the risk of contaminating fish and harming people who may eat them. Sargassum on land is a public health threat Sargassum rots quickly when stranded. Within 48 hours, it begins to degrade, releasing hydrogen sulphide and ammonia. At certain concentrations, these gases become not only toxic to the marine environment but also to human health. There have been a growing number of reported cases of neurological, digestive, and respiratory disorders associated with the noxious gases being emitted. Guadeloupe’s air-quality monitoring institute Gwad’Air has issued red alerts in recent years because of dangerous levels of hydrogen sulfide gas being emitted from rotting sargassum.

Sargassum blooms also damage economies Millions of tons of dead and rotting seaweed washing ashore can have widespread economic consequences. The odor of the rotting seaweed attracts insects, which has been a repellent for some tourists. Cleaning the beaches and disposing of tons of debris, typically in landfills, cost the Caribbean about $120 million in 2018. That doesn’t include the economic losses for hotels, fisheries, and other businesses.

The sargassum invasion is fueled by global pollution, and fixing that requires a global response. The United Nations Environment Program has called for increased international cooperation to understand the causes and impact of sargassum invasions and to find ways to help the countries affected. But so far, the international community has done little to address the pollution at the root of the problem. Farah Nibbs is an assistant professor of emergency and disaster health systems at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.