The secret to success for the next generation of retailers

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

On New York City’s Bleecker Street between Charles and Perry, three inspiring retailers are providing a glimpse into the future of Main Street.

At first glance, these retailers have very little in common as they offer vastly different products ranging from beaded bracelets to golf and athletic apparel and smart casual clothing, but a closer look shows they all share one secret to success. Each uses Oracle NetSuite, an integrated cloud business system, to connect and streamline business processes and sales channels. NetSuite’s job, as its founder and executive vice president, Evan Goldberg sees it, is to help entrepreneurs realize their vision by making technology simple. “We want to be Alfred while our customers are Batman,” he explains. A FOUNDATION OF KINDNESS—AND TECH For Little Words Project, home of the original word bracelet that has since swept the nation, adopting NetSuite as its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system was the latest step in its impressive journey.

Founded in 2013 by Adriana Carrig, Little Words Project began as an e-commerce site. Her vision of spreading kindness by wearing and sharing words of affirmation quickly proved popular and started generating 7-figures in annual revenue. In 2021, Carrig hosted an offsite to discuss the brand’s vision. Her husband, Bill Carrig, participated, mainly because it was in their living room, and he was working from home. When he asked the team what it would take to scale to $20 million, they said, “We need tools that talk to each other. We have got to be able to have a full picture, a single source of truth,” Bill Carrig recalls. A few months later, Bill officially joined Little Words Project as president and chief operating officer, and selected NetSuite, with its vast resources and proven reputation, to connect Little Word Project’s wholesale, point of sale, accounting, and inventory management workflows.

Less than three years later, Little Words Project has grown to 15 stores, created partnerships with new retailers including Target, Nordstrom, and Urban Outfitters, and has since surpassed $20 million in annual revenue. The team was right: The key to driving scale was, at least in part, visibility across core business functions. RUNNING ON HUSTLE, FAMILY, AND SOFTWARE Like its Bleecker Street neighbor, REDVANLY, a golf and athletic apparel brand built with hustle and heart, invested in NetSuite to support its next stage of growth. Founded by Andrew Redvanly in 2013, REDVANLY was initially built and run on sheer hustle.

In 2013, Redvanly left his job at a sports talent agency to pursue his vision for performance wear for people who love sports and caddied to make ends meet until the business took off. His cousin, David Pagana, and brother, Eric, soon joined his efforts. The team quickly realized hustle alone would only get them so far, and to support a multichannel sales approach and power new growth they deployed NetSuite. “Having all of our systems and sales platforms flow through NetSuite has removed the constant cross-checking and provided us with a much clearer understanding of the business environment,” explains Danny Williams, who leads operations at REDVANLY.

advertisement

With all its data in one place and all its systems able to talk to each other, REDVANLY opened its Bleecker Street store in 2023, allowing customers to experience its high-performance fabric and bright, bold colors in person. It now uses NetSuite to process sales and purchase orders, calculate sales rep commissions, create reports, manage inventory, budget, forecast, and improve decision-making. REDEFINING BUSINESS CASUAL WITH A “RETAIL-READY” PLATFORM Cuts Clothing founder Steven Borrelli got the idea for his brand in 2016 when his boss told him he couldn’t join a client pitch because he was wearing athleisure. That setback inspired Borrelli to modernize work attire and make apparel “for the sport of business.” Nick Modica, retail operations manager and Cuts Clothing’s first retail hire, says the “casualization of the workplace” and support from pro athletes and influencers has benefited the brand.

In 2024, Cuts Clothing opened its first retail store to build connections and community among customers. In addition, Nordstrom stores now sell the brand, so inventory management has grown increasingly complex. “It was like the business took off, and we were like, ‘Okay, now we’re getting real, so what software should we be using?’ The answer was NetSuite,” Modica explains. Nick and his team appreciate that NetSuite is easy to use, especially when working with a retail channel for the first time. The Cuts Clothing finance team also uses NetSuite and it has helped them close the books much easier and faster. Speed is an advantage in other areas, too.