MrBeast took money from a Koch-linked organization for a YouTube video (exclusive) 

The video, titled, “We Schooled Hundreds of Teachers,” was uploaded on April 30 to the YouTuber’s “Beast Philanthropy,” a second channel he uses to showcase charity work. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, lists the organization Stand Together as one of the main financial sponsors during the video, which showcases a private nonprofit middle school called the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta.

Stand Together was founded by Koch in 2003 as the Seminar Network, which the New York Times has described as, “an array of political and advocacy groups” supported by wealthy conservatives. Koch still acts as chairman and co-CEO of the organization. According to a 2018 investigation from The Intercept, Koch’s network was instrumental in guiding the Trump administration’s policy initiatives, particularly its climate agenda.

Stand Together did not respond to a request for comment, but did announce its involvement in the MrBeast video via a series of press releases shortly after it went live on YouTube. In one of those releases, Beast Philanthropy executive director Darren Margolias was quoted as saying, “Stand Together believes exactly the same thing that we do: that when a person believes in themselves, they will accomplish things that they never dreamed that they would be able to.”