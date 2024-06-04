Musk reportedly orders Nvidia to ship AI chips slated for Tesla to X and xAI

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told Nvidia to prioritize shipments of AI processors to his companies X and xAI over the electric-vehicle maker, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The news signals Musk is giving precedence to artificial intelligence-related development outside Tesla and fanned concerns some shareholders have raised over his commitment to the EV firm while running a number of other companies.

The development also comes ahead of a crucial shareholder vote on his pay package at Tesla.

“Elon prioritizing X H100 GPU cluster deployment at X versus Tesla by redirecting 12K of shipped H100 GPUs originally slated for Tesla to X instead,” an internal Nvidia memo from December showed, according to the CNBC report.