AI startup Cohere raises $450 million from Nvidia, Salesforce, Cisco, and more

Canadian AI startup Cohere has raised $450 million in funding from returning investors such as Nvidia and Salesforce Ventures, as well as new investors including Cisco and Canadian pension fund PSP Investments, according to a source familiar the matter.

This concludes the first tranche of Cohere’s monthslong fundraising efforts, while the company is still in talks to raise more in the same round at $5 billion valuation, added the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The funding marks a jump in valuation from Cohere’s last private raise, when it was valued at $2.2 billion from investors including Inovia Capital last June.

The generative AI company, which makes money by selling its models and applications to enterprises with a emphasis on data privacy, generated $35 million in annualized revenue by the end of March, up from $13 million last year, the source added.