AI startup Cohere raises $450 million from Nvidia, Salesforce, Cisco, and more

Canadian AI startup Cohere has raised $450 million in funding from returning investors such as Nvidia and Salesforce Ventures, as well as new investors including Cisco and Canadian pension fund PSP Investments, according to a source familiar the matter.
This concludes the first tranche of Cohere’s monthslong fundraising efforts, while the company is still in talks to raise more in the same round at $5 billion valuation, added the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The funding marks a jump in valuation from Cohere’s last private raise, when it was valued at $2.2 billion from investors including Inovia Capital last June.
The generative AI company, which makes money by selling its models and applications to enterprises with a emphasis on data privacy, generated $35 million in annualized revenue by the end of March, up from $13 million last year, the source added.
Cohere declined to comment. Nvidia and Salesforce did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Cohere was set out to raise between $500 million to $1 billion, Reuters previously reported. It competes with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Mistral, which have also raised billions of dollars of strategic investors such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.
Foundation model AI companies have been racing to raise capital to fund the expensive development of AI models that require huge amounts of computing power and top industry talent.