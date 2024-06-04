8-marketing-methods-to-build-client-loyalty-in-the-travel-industry

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

In the digital economy, now more than ever, promoting travel destination deals to potential customers is extremely competitive. Everyone travels for specific reasons, so it’s important to identify who your target audience is and how best to customize your offerings.

For additional strategies to elevate your service and stand out in a crowded market, eight experts from Fast Company Executive Board each share one tip to help marketing leaders and their teams get one step closer to attracting and retaining new clients. 1. HIGHLIGHT THE BENEFITS OF TRAVELING TO EXPERIENCE WHAT MONEY CAN’T BUY. After working with many luxury travel brands, we have learned that at the highest levels of travel, people travel for what money can’t buy: quality time with loved ones, inspiration from new experiences, and connectedness. Sell how your destination can provide these benefits to your travelers. Show them how they will leave your region forever changed. – Sharon Lee Thony, SLT Consulting

2. MAKE THE JOURNEY INCLUSIVE AND ACCESSIBLE TO TARGET AUDIENCE MEMBERS. When you sell a destination, you’re selling the promise of a great experience, but the only way to get to a destination is to travel—and traveling is often not a great experience. The allure of your destination has to outweigh the obstacles to getting there, so anything you do that helps guests navigate their journey before they arrive goes a long way toward making you the destination of choice. – Tim Maleeny, Havas North America 3. CAREFULLY CURATE A MYSTERIOUS BUT SAFE AND SATISFYING EXPERIENCE.

I would develop a mystery travel package where travelers learn of their destination only after embarking, creating a sense of adventure. The key is carefully curating the experience to ensure safety and satisfaction and to combat the fear of the unknown. – Gergo Vari, Lensa 4. STUDY YOUR TARGET MARKET TO TAILOR THEIR SERVICE NEEDS. It’s important to understand whom you are marketing to. People travel for various reasons: to escape from something, shop, change their pace, have new experiences, meet new people, and maybe even fall in love. Talk with the prospective traveler you’re trying to reach, and tailor your marketing pitch toward their needs. Some people want to shop, and others want to just look at nice scenery. Adjust accordingly. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

5. USE AI TOOLS TO AID IN YOUR AUDIENCE RESEARCH STUDY. Leverage generative AI to empower potential visitors by enabling them to create custom itineraries based on their preferences directly through your platform. By integrating AI tools, you can offer personalized travel suggestions, from hidden gems to mainstream attractions, ensuring a unique experience. This approach gives travelers control over their journey and sets your destination travel service apart from the competition. – Alex Goryachev, Alex Goryachev 6. GET CREATIVE ABOUT STIMULATING ALL FIVE OF THEIR SENSES.

Captivate travelers by fully engaging all five of their senses across time. How can you engage and excite them before they even commence their trip? How will they be transformed by this experience long after they return? In what ways can you engage them to share their story widely and embed marketing in all they touch? – Dr. Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 7. TELL A GOOD STORY ABOUT THE DESTINATION’S CULTURE, HISTORY, AND BEAUTY. My top marketing tip is to focus on storytelling. Every destination has a story to tell, whether that is about the unique culture, history, or natural beauty of the location. Use compelling narratives to connect emotionally with potential visitors, making them feel like they’re not just visiting a place but becoming part of its story. Implement visuals and testimonials that bring these stories to life. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner