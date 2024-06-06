sustainable-design-ideas-9-renovation-tips-for-your-next-location

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

Leading a business that is still thriving and relevant to its consumers in today’s tight economy is no easy feat. Having the bandwidth and resources to launch a second brick-and-mortar location to serve a different target audience in another location is even more remarkable, but there are certain details that, if implemented correctly, can help companies save on projected building costs over the long term.

Below, nine Fast Company Executive Board members each offer a sustainable design idea to consider when making plans for your space. They also discuss some of the structural pitfalls to watch out for. 1. TRACK YOUR ENERGY USE WITH THE BUILDING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM. A small amount of due diligence and creativity can greatly improve a site’s sustainability. Consider leveraging a building’s existing features into the updated design of the space instead of demolishing and starting new. When outfitting, go the extra step to incorporate sustainable materials, such as low VOC emissions furniture, and invest in building management system software to track energy use. – Ebbie Wisecarver, WeWork

2. PRACTICE COMPOSTING TO REPURPOSE FOOD WASTE. Food waste is one of the biggest drivers of carbon emissions. Consider what habits your new space can promote. In addition to recycling, can you offer composting? Make sure to create a space for the receptacles, have a plan to process it, and post signage explaining what goes where. No one wants to trip over large bins or be left taking out the trash without knowing what goes where! – Jodi Manning, Cool Effect 3. CONDUCT A THOROUGH CLIMATE ANALYSIS AND EVALUATE LOCAL MATERIALS.

For our next location, I am keen on exploring smart building tech. Suppose AI systems integrate with IoT sensors, allowing you to optimize HVAC based on real-time occupancy and sunlight. A pitfall to avoid is neglecting the local climate and materials. Conduct a thorough climate analysis and use local materials for sustainable buildings optimized for specific environments. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb 4. INCLUDE GREEN ACRES TO COMBAT POLLUTANTS. Elevate the “reduce, reuse, recycle” philosophy by prioritizing the renewal and revitalization of existing locations rather than only building from the ground up. Focusing on bringing new life to existing architecture reduces emissions and waste. You should also ensure that the plan includes a significant number of green acres to combat pollutants. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER

5. FIGURE OUT A WAY TO HIGHLIGHT YOUR ORGANIZATION’S UNIQUENESS. Different geographies and functions have different needs, so distill what truly differentiates your organization. In designs, narrow it down to what truly matters, what stands out, and what weaves together the culture across geographies. Often, less is more. – Dr. Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 6. ADD RAINWATER COLLECTORS.

If you live in an extremely hot area, consider painting your roof white or something reflective to reduce air conditioning costs. If you live in a rainy area, consider adding rainwater collectors for watering, and more. Consider passive cooling and passive lighting strategies too. For cold areas, have adequate insulation so you do not let inside heat escape to the outside. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 7. INSTALL SKYLIGHTS TO MAXIMIZE DAYLIGHT AND REDUCE ELECTRICITY COSTS. Incorporate natural lighting to reduce energy consumption. Use large windows and strategically placed skylights to maximize daylight, enhancing ambiance and lowering electricity costs. Pitfalls include neglecting local climate considerations, which can lead to overheating or excessive cooling costs, and overlooking the importance of high-quality, energy-efficient window materials. – Stephen Nalley, Black Briar Advisors

8. CONSIDER THE HIGH UPFRONT COST OF INNOVATION THAT WILL CUT COSTS IN THE LONG TERM. I would explore using smart glass technologies for new locations, which adapt their transparency based on sunlight intensity. This innovation can significantly cut down on cooling costs. A potential pitfall is the high upfront cost and complexity of integrating existing building management systems. – Gergo Vari, Lensa 9. ENSURE THAT YOUR BUILDING CODES ARE IN COMPLIANCE.