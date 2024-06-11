10-key-brand-strategies-to-build-an-affiliate-or-ambassador-program

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

As brands increasingly compete to showcase their ability to provide unique consumer value with similar products and services, storytelling continues to grow as a key component in how companies deliver their narratives to current and prospective clients.

What better way to leverage an organization’s background, mission, goals, and achievements than through a dedicated affiliate program featuring brand ambassadors who are just as passionate about all the things the brand represents and how it has made a difference in their lives? If you’re ready to launch an affiliate or brand ambassador program to elevate your business offerings in the marketplace, here are 10 ideas to consider, courtesy of Fast Company Executive Board members. 1. OFFER INCENTIVES THROUGH A TIERED REWARDS SYSTEM. Implement a tiered rewards system to incentivize ambassadors to promote your products. A structure could be multiple levels of achievement based on metrics that align with your business goals related to sales volume, new customer acquisition, or social media engagement. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. LEARN WHICH AFFILIATE MARKETING NETWORKS ARE THE BEST FIT FOR YOUR BRAND. Understand the different affiliate marketing networks to partner with the right one. Many outlets prioritize products with an affiliate link, so researching which publications and networks will reach your target buyers is crucial. These linked product inclusions can increase web traffic and conversions, but finding the right partner and publications should be the first step. – Shannon Tucker, Next PR 3. PARTNER WITH MICRO-INFLUENCERS TO CREATE ORGANIC CONTENT AND DEMONSTRATE AUTHENTICITY.

Consider micro-influencers and community-building programs instead of chasing big-name endorsements. Today’s market is all about authenticity, and these are the tech evangelists with loyal followings who can truly understand our niche. They will create organic content that resonates with our audience, building a potential audience, brand advocacy, and sales that drive real revenue. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb 4. IDENTIFY AND EQUIP PROSPECTIVE EMPLOYEE AMBASSADORS WITH THE PROPER GUIDANCE. Engage your most enthusiastic employees to establish an employee ambassador program. Offer training with clear expectations and guidelines. Equip ambassadors with content guidance and branded templates, and then turn them loose! Ensure quality control measures are in place and be ready to revoke an ambassador if necessary. Don’t forget to show appreciation and provide recognition for their efforts. – Shannon Lee, StudioNorth

5. PARTNER WITH INDIVIDUALS WHO CARE ABOUT YOUR BRAND. Design an innovators ambassador program to partner with individuals who are passionate about the brand, driven by the desire to share and promote groundbreaking products or services, create rewarding content, and engage. Offer early product access, exclusive event invites, demo opportunities, and a voice in product development to foster a community that will amplify the brand and shape its future. – Val Vacante, dentsu 6. CREATE OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUR INFLUENCERS TO COLLABORATE AND BRAINSTORM.

advertisement

As a three-time founder, including a seven-figure e-commerce brand, I’ve found that influencers enjoy collaborating. So our team has created opportunities in virtual group settings to enable influencers to bounce ideas off each other, get feedback, and make the journey more fun. This works especially well for brands launching a new product or promotion. Think about your influencers as a team, not individual one-offs. – Tom Freiling, Freiling Agency 7. AMPLIFY YOUR AMBASSADORS WHEN THEY SHARE NEWS ABOUT YOUR BRAND. Identify influencers within and outside your brand to help spread the word. Provide smart content, branded merchandise, and tools to help with the messaging. Give shoutouts to your ambassadors on your site. Share their posts on LinkedIn when your brand is mentioned to thank them and share their news. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting

8. USE TECHNOLOGY TO MANAGE YOUR AFFILIATE AND BRAND AMBASSADOR PROGRAM. Leveraging a robust affiliate or brand ambassador program is the strategy that matters. Use a platform like AffiliateWP to create and manage your affiliate and brand ambassador program. Focus on cultivating genuine relationships with your affiliates or ambassadors. Select individuals who are truly passionate about your brand and can communicate its value to their audience. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 9. ASK AMBASSADORS TO SHARE STORIES AND PROMOTE SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGES.