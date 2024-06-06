16-strategies-to-launch-a-creative-work-lab-that-fosters-innovation

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

When employees begin to demonstrate stagnant behaviors or disinterest at work, it may be a sign that it’s time to offer them a new challenge to keep them engaged in their current roles and potential growth at the company they represent. One way company leaders can boost their team’s low morale is to build a creative lab within the confines of the organization to create “intrapreneurship” opportunities, as well as a timely reminder of the business mission and goals and why they’re here.

Below, 16 experts from Fast Company Executive Board offer their best strategies for designing safe spaces that give staff members a voice to collaborate on innovative ideas and solve problems that will help the company grow. 1. LAUNCH CROSS-FUNCTIONAL TEAM SESSIONS TO SPARK INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS. To foster “intrapreneurship,” organizations should launch cross-functional team sessions, led by internal experts, to bring innovative thinking to everyday jobs. By nurturing such a culture, a company can reinvigorate its workforce to maintain a competitive edge. The lab output should also include diverse resources and platforms like blogs, papers, podcasts, and more. It should also be measured using customer and industry input. – Kevin Weiss, Sectigo

2. DESIGN INNOVATION PROGRAMS INSTEAD OF PROJECTS. Foster a culture of kindness, curiosity, creativity, and collaboration—where “what if” meets “why not.” Encourage cross-disciplinary teams to mix and match their expertise. Design innovation “programs, not projects” to create an ongoing pipeline of purposeful experiments that solve real consumer problems and create new revenue streams to test, learn, and grow the business. – Val Vacante, dentsu 3. GIVE EMPLOYEES THE SUPPORT, SPACE, AND FEEDBACK THEY NEED TO THRIVE.

Consider space, support, and culture. The creative process needs space—space to create, think, strategize, discuss, and more. If the creative process is rushed, or put under too much pressure, it can drain the creative juice out of it. Ensure there is space built into the process. Support prevents people from working in a vacuum, and there is a culture built around being better with team input and feedback. – Jeff Morrison, Medical Leverage, a communications company 4. SEEK BUY-IN FROM YOUR EXECUTIVE TEAM. Define a mission statement or philosophy and get buy-in from your executive team. Then align on expected outcomes, budget, and resources. – Alexander Kwapis

5. HOST AN ANNUAL PLATFORM FOR EMPLOYEES TO PITCH IDEAS. We foster innovation through our annual Analytics Convention, where teams collaborate across disciplines to brainstorm, build, and pitch nuanced solutions. In a nutshell, we have our own Dragon’s Den. Build an agile, fail-fast platform for your employees to bring out their ideas. This could be through annual hackathons or idea harvesting programs, gamified with awards to encourage participation. – Krishnan Venkata, LatentView Analytics Corporation 6. LET YOUR TEAM KNOW THAT YOU WANT TO HEAR FROM THEM.

Encourage innovation and celebrate successes, as well as failures. Based on my experience, when innovation is sponsored from the top down, and celebrated, employees are much more open to sharing new ideas. The staff is encouraged when their leaders are willing to create spaces for teams to collaborate and have fun. Whiteboards and vision boards can also be leveraged to showcase ideas and inspiration. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting 7. EXAMINE THE COMPANY’S CAPACITY TO MAKE IT HAPPEN. First, determine if your organization has the appetite (culture, understanding, business strategy) for establishing a startup operating model within the business. Then, identify someone with an entrepreneurial mindset to own and drive the creative lab. The book, Zone to Win: Organizing to Compete in an Age of Disruption by Geoffrey A. Moore, is a great read to guide organizations on the path. – Terry Mirza, Compugen Systems, Inc.

8. LAUNCH A ‘PROTYPE DAY’ PROGRAM. I recommend starting a “Prototype Day” program, held quarterly, where employees pause regular tasks to build prototypes of their ideas. During these sessions, the team collaborates to transform concepts into tangible or digital models. This hands-on day promotes intrapreneurship and ensures ideas are actively developed, reengaging and revitalizing the team. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC 9. RECRUIT RAPID RESPONSE TEAMS AMONG YOUR STAFF TO SHOWCASE THEIR LEADERSHIP POTENTIAL.

As a chief of staff earlier in my career, I was charged with overseeing quarterly rapid response teams to determine everything from products to sunset, potential inorganic growth, process streamlining, and more. These initiatives instilled a rapid transformation framework and culture, and provided high-potentials and rising stars leadership development and executive-level internal visibility. – Mack McKelvey, SalientMG 10. NORMALIZE THE PROCESS OF TRIAL AND ERROR. Make it easy and safe to fail. Celebrate spectacular failures! Creativity and innovation come when it is safe to try something that might not work. – Steve Dion, Dion Leadership

11. GAIN FRESH PERSPECTIVES FROM NON-EXPERTS. Have at least one diverse team with many non-experts guided by a strong facilitator equipped to manage debate tensions. Edison and the Wright brothers exemplify how the fresh perspectives of non-experts can drive progress. A trained facilitator can manage friction, amplify softer non-expert voices, and prevent loud subject matter experts from taking over and quelling innovation-driving dissent. – Joseph Santana, Joseph Santana LLC 12. ACTIVELY LISTEN AND MEET REGULARLY TO ACHIEVE THE BEST OUTCOMES.

When creating a lab, assemble a cross-functional team tasked with solving a concrete problem for a fixed duration. Maintain regular touchpoints with core teams. Listen to outside feedback to avoid “ivory tower syndrome.” Disband the lab after the solution has been agreed upon, allowing members’ new knowledge and energy to infuse the team. Meet weekly as a task force until the project succeeds. – Philip Rathle, Neo4j 13. ENCOURAGE EMPLOYEES TO BECOME EXPERTS. We had employees become certified in human-centered design, using new tools and practices to solve problems. These practices fast-track the ideation process, allow space for iteration, and result in net new solutions. A favorite practice involves prototyping using just pen and paper. It’s wild that you don’t have to spend months on traditional development work to test out a potential solution. – Cathy Graham, Desert Financial Credit Union

14. MAKE ROOM TO WELCOME DIVERSE VOICES. We must embrace the richness that diversity brings to the table to catalyze maximum creativity. Studies show that diverse teams are more innovative and more profitable than monoculture teams. By weaving diverse voices into the fabric of our leadership circles and supply chains, we open our businesses to a wealth of insights and perspectives. Innovation flourishes in diversity! – Cheryl Contee, The Impact Seat Foundation 15. BLOCK 20 PERCENT OF THE WORKWEEK TO PURSUE WORK-RELATED PASSION PROJECTS.