Why Michael Phelps wants you to install solar panels

As the most decorated Olympian of all time—with 23 gold medals—Michael Phelps has had a slew of sports-related endorsements, from Under Armour to Powerbar. But recently, he added a less expected endorsement: solar panels made by Panasonic.

“For me, now having four kids, I want to make the world better for them,” he says. His mission: to convince as many people as possible to install solar at home. More than 4 million Americans have solar panels now. Millions more people are interested in making the switch, but haven’t yet made the decision to do it. New federal support will help boost that adoption through incentives like tax credits and the $7 billion “Solar for All” program, which will install nearly another million solar systems on roofs.

Phelps helped launch Panasonic’s latest line of panels last fall, and then installed a system at his own Arizona home—with 90 panels, four battery storage units, four inverters, and two energy management boxes—that could cover all of his family’s power needs, including charging their electric cars.

[Photo: Panasonic]

“If we do have an outage or blackout, we have a 12- to 24-hour range of storage,” he says. “And living in the desert, obviously, there’s no shortage of sun.” As a “huge stats guy,” he says he’s also obsessed with the app that shows the system’s output and energy use throughout the home.