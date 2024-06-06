How to watch the 2024 NBA finals live without cable, including free options

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

The 2023-2024 National Basketball Association season is about to reach its exciting conclusion. The NBA finals begin tonight (Thursday, June 6) at 8:30 p.m. ET. Here’s what you need to know going into the games and how to tune in.

Which teams are playing in the NBA finals? Fresh off an impressive season with 64 wins, the Boston Celtics will aim to keep the momentum going to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. They bested the Indiana Pacers in just four games to get here. This is the second time in three years that the team finds themselves in this position. If the Celtics are victorious this year, it will be their 18th NBA championship. They are gunning for a record set by the Los Angeles Lakers. The Dallas Mavericks plan to put up a fight. They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to take home the title of Western Conference champions. The team has not been in the finals since 2011.

The Celtics and the Mavericks went head to head twice during the regular season, with the Celtics prevailing both times. Perhaps this will give the Mavericks inspiration and something to prove. Revenge can be great motivation. What does the winning NBA team get? A new Larry O’Brien Trophy, which is named after the former NBA commissioner, is made every year. It’s nice that the winning team does not have to give the beautiful Tiffany & Co designed keepsake back. The prize was previously called the Walter A. Brown Trophy, with the change occurring in 1984. The framework of the finals is the same as the NBA conference finals. Seven games are scheduled, with a team needing only four wins to be crowned the champions. The action will begin at TD Garden in Boston.