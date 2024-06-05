Apple’s new Macbook ads won’t make anyone angry

One of the hallmarks of Apple advertising is how it has so consistently been able to fit story, humor, and emotion into what is actually a glorified product demo. In a new series of three Macbook ads, Apple uses creepy vibe comedy to show us the laptop’s processing power, battery life, and security features.

Helmed by award-winning director Tom Kuntz, all three spots take place on a college campus. In “Charged,” a skeptical professor voices his doubts that a student’s Macbook can last all day on a single charge. For “Powered,” a librarian not only questions the laptop’s ability to handle multiple apps and large files, but also the student’s cutlery design. And in “Found,” another prof (played by gold standard character actor Gary Farmer) wonders about lost computers and self-discovery.

Short, sweet, and not all likely to incite a torrent of rage—which is exactly what Apple wants after the iPad “Crush” debacle earlier this month, in which the brand admitted it had missed the mark, and apologized.

One significant difference between “Crush” and these new ads is who made them. Apple’s in-house creative team created “Crush,” while the new ads were done by the brand’s long-time agency TBWA/Media Arts Lab.