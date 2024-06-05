What makes for a ‘good’ severance package?

When Sam Dogen was about 11 years into his tenure at Credit Suisse, he made a life-changing realization: His departing colleagues were getting one to three weeks of severance pay for every year they’d worked at the financial services company.

“I thought, if I could get laid off, I would get two or three weeks per year worked,” he says. As an executive director with a base salary of $250,000, that amount would be nothing to sniff at.

Dogen further learned from former colleagues that they got their deferred cash and stock compensations upon exit. At the time, Dogen had about “a year’s worth of compensation” in deferred cash (60 to 70% of his salary and bonuses had been deferred). Plus, he hadn’t been awarded a recent bonus, which signaled to him that his company might be trying to cut costs. He proposed the idea of his layoff with a severance package to his manager, who eventually said yes.

“I was able to get a severance package equal to three weeks of pay per year worked, so 33 weeks, plus two months of WARN Act pay, which is just two months of my salary, plus 100% of my deferred stock and cash compensation,” Dogen says. Credit Suisse also paid for six months of his $800 monthly healthcare. Because of his severance’s standard nondisclosure agreement, Dogen can’t say exactly how much he made out with, “but I will say it was in the multiple six figures and paid for five years of normal living expenses.”