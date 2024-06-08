Three burning AI questions that Apple needs to answer at WWDC 24

We are just a few days away from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the annual event where Apple shows off its newest operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. Yet Monday’s WWDC 24, as it’s known, is arguably more critical for Apple’s future than any other WWDC in recent memory. That’s because Apple is widely expected to focus on its artificial intelligence plans, specifically the AI features it will integrate across its major operating systems such as iOS 18 for iPhone, and macOS 15 for its Mac computers, when the software ships this fall.

Apple is widely considered to be late to the AI game, which kicked off with the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. Since then, virtually every major tech company, including Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and Amazon has gone all-in on AI. But Apple has been slow to adopt the technology, much to the annoyance of its consumers and investors.

The company is expected to add dozens of new AI features across its operating systems on Monday. But Apple has much bigger and more important questions to address regarding its AI plans. Those include:

Who are Apple’s AI partners?

There’s no doubt that Apple is playing catch-up when it comes to operating in the AI space. Due to that, the company is expected to rely on third-party AI partners to help power some of the AI features it will roll out in the beta versions of its new software on Monday. The most important question that Apple needs to answer, then, is: Who are its AI partners that will power its new AI features?