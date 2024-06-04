Extreme heat this summer is expected to raise home power bills by nearly 8%

U.S. home energy bills are expected to rise by 7.9% this summer as extreme heat increases cooling costs , according to a study released Monday by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association and the Center for Energy Poverty and Climate.

Mid-Atlantic and West Coast states are forecast to have the biggest hikes in home electricity costs from June to September, jumping about 12% from the same period last year, said NEADA and CEPC, which are both Washington, D.C.-based policy organizations focused on affordable energy access for people with low incomes. Steep rises of about 10% are also likely for Midwestern states and parts of the U.S. South, the organizations said.

Why it’s important

Rising home power bills due to extreme temperatures and growing electricity demand disproportionately affect low-income families, who are at higher risk of power shutoffs and dangerous heat exposure caused by lack of access to air-conditioning.

By the numbers

The organizations’ study revealed a number of staggering stats. Summer cooling bills from June to September 2024 are expected to reach $719 for households compared to $476 a decade earlier, and the U.S. South is likely to see the highest costs overall, with power bills in Texas and surrounding states expected to hit $858 this summer.