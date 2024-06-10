Why change is hard and how we can trick ourselves into embracing it

BY Kathleen Davis2 minute read

Change is as scary and uncomfortable as it is necessary. And now, as AI is integrated into more and more of our jobs, we’re being asked to adapt to seismic shifts at a rapid pace.

Change may be the nature of work and of life but it’s also in human nature to resist it. But, by understanding how our brains naturally react to change we can make adapting to change a little easier. On this week’s episode of The New Way We Work, I spoke to Dr. Sanam Hafeez. She’s a neuropsychologist who has studied how our brains adapt to change. Dr. Hafeez explained that our brains are hardwired to have some sense of predictability. So when we are faced with a new way of doing things, our brain perceives it as a threat, which is why many people resist change. But, as Dr. Hafeez points out, “the idea of change is usually worse than the change itself.” Reframing change The first step to being more adaptable and comfortable with change is to reframe it as a good thing, rather than something that you are being forced to do. But this can be a difficult process. “If you’re at a point where change is inevitable, getting to that acceptance part sounds easy, but it’s not because our ability to accept that something is no longer true happens at different rates for different people, depending on the situation,” Dr. Hafeez explains.

