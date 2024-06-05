Kirameki: The display screen that could reshape advertising and retail

BY Kolawole Samuel Adebayo4 minute read

E-commerce is booming. Per a report by McKinsey, “e-commerce sales penetration in the United States more than doubled to 35 percent in 2020 from the previous year, roughly the equivalent of ten years of growth.” Since the pandemic, the industry has grown year on year, with Emarketer reporting the global e-commerce market will exceed $6 trillion this year.

The industry could get yet another boost, thanks to a new innovation by telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT). At Upgrade 2024, NTT’s annual global research and innovation summit in San Francisco, the company unveiled some really impressive technologies—from the next generation of P5G to IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network), its large language model tsuzumi, and conversations around how to safely adopt AI. However, of all these technologies, there was a display that stood out: Kirameki, an ultra high-definition light field display designed to represent the real texture of materials, could usher in the next wave of retail. This isn’t the first time an emerging tech is poised to change the status quo of e-commerce and retail. On one hand, AI is driving personalization and tailored recommendations for shopping experiences and on the other is augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) bridging the gap between reality and approximate reality.

But Kirameki, which is a joint project between NTT’s Advanced Technology Corp and Nippon Innolux, stands out because of its unique focus on texture representation and visual realism. Although the product isn’t fully commercial as of the time of writing, there are plans to take the show from lab to market within two to three years. In the meantime, the team is eyeing proof-of-concept trials with potential customers as a key milestone within the next year. THE TECHNOLOGY BEHIND KIRAMEKI Quite suitably, Kirameki—whose name translates to glitter, sparkle, and other words that denote bright light in Japanese—is built on light field display (LFD) technology to ‘satisfy all visual perception of human [beings].” Instead of conventional display systems that allow you to only see light reflection from a single point, LFD tech reflects light from multiple angles. This allows the viewer to see different perspectives of the image as they move around, making it look three-dimensional and very realistic. Because light is projected in many different directions and carries just as much color and intensity data, viewers can see slightly different images of the same item depending on which angle they look from. It almost feels like you can touch the object coming out of the screen.

