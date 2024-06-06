The office real estate sector is still in deep trouble—and these 2 numbers explain why

BY Meghan Malas1 minute read

One Riverway, a 25-floor, 507,500-square-foot office tower in Houston, is scheduled to be auctioned off next month. The building is only about 62% occupied after tenant Thomas Coe, a large law firm leasing 50,000 square feet, left in January. One Riverway is among the numerous office buildings on the brink of foreclosure due to the persistence of remote and hybrid work arrangements—which keep occupancy rates low—and the impending need to refinance office loan debt in a higher interest rate environment. ResiClub reached out to JLL, a commercial real estate and investment management company, for data from its most recent U.S. office outlook report.

These two numbers from JLL explain just how much trouble the office sector is in: 265,897: Square feet of new office building construction started in Q1 2024 10,562,590: Square feet of new office building construction started in Q1 2020

Groundbreakings for office buildings hit an all-time low in Q1 2024, according to JLL. Click here to view an interactive version of the chart below. Groundbreaking square footage includes new office real estate construction and doesn’t include office space square footage that is already under construction or was delivered that quarter. In Q1 2024, there were 7.8 million square feet of new office space delivered—the lowest volume of completions in the past several years—but also the highest level of completions for the foreseeable future, according to JLL.